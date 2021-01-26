Top Stories

Larruso serves visuals for hard-hitting dancehall tune; Ego

He speaks on the struggles he encountered ascending stardom

Larruso serves visuals for hard-hitting dancehall tune; Ego
Photo Credit: Larruso /Facebook

Afrobeats and dancehall artiste, Larruso is officially out with the visuals for his mid-tempo dancehall song titled “Ego”.

The Jadon Shatta Entertainment signed out began his musical year with this single to register the struggles he encountered ascending stardom in the music scene and to announce the release of his debut EP which is almost due to be released under his management label, Jadon Shatta Entertainment.

With excerpts from the official video, the young dancehall star choreographs his song “Ego” as he takes an advice about his journey as a musician from an elderly person believed to be a person of the Rastafari faith.

Through the wilds of Aburi Garden, the 19-year old dancehall artiste presents the audiovisual for “Ego”, directed by Abeiku Simonson for Jadon Shatta Entertainment.

Kindly Connect with Larruso via; Apple Music ,Spotify Twitter and Instagram: @larruso_ Facebook: Larruso

