Gyakie clocks milestone of 11 million streams across all platforms

Ghanaian singer Gyakie, is having the time of her life after hitting 11 million streams on her debut EP Seed across all platforms.

The singer charted on the Billboard thriller chart, she hit a million streams on Boomplay, became the most followed Ghanaian female artist on Audiomack, and now surpasses 11 Million streams.

Gyakie released her debut project 5-song “Seed Ep” on 7th August 2020 and has been on a momentous rise since.

God Bless You All 🏆💛

Thanks for being my sunshine ☀️

To announce and celebrate her recent feat Gyakie thanked her fans for making it possible.

She wrote;

God Bless You All. Thanks for being my sunshine. The SEED is growing rapidly

