E.L speaks from the heart in latest single; Nobody Send You

In a self-produced piece titled, Nobody Send You, ace rapper E.L encourages his listeners to exercise patience and restraint in all facets of their lives

If there is one thing that can never be in question, it is E.L’s love, passion and drive to do music.

The ace rapper has built a reputation for seeping his heart and soul into his craft sometimes putting his own health on the line to create great music for fans.

This trait was once again highlighted during the first half of last year.

After surviving a multiple car accident in mid May, 2020, E.L hit the studio before making a full recovery to air out his thoughts and emotions in the only way he knows how – through great music.

He sings the words ‘’If you rush wey you go crush my brother make you no de bore, nobody send you’’ to reiterate the need for calculated steps even as we pursue our ambitions.

His impressive lyricism and signature vocals lords over the beat very smoothly creating a sound that perfectly inspires, educates and elevates our spirits. This has certainly been one of our favorite records in a while. You can check it out here.

Instagram: elrepgh Twitter: @ELgh_ Facebook: E.L

