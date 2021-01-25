Top Stories

D-Cryme targets haters in upcoming maiden drill tune; Atanfo

He recruits Flema T on the Mel Blakk produced jam.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 56 mins ago
D-Cryme targets haters in upcoming maiden drill tune; Atanfo
D-Cryme targets haters in upcoming maiden drill tune; Atanfo Photo Credit: D-Cryme

D-Cryme affectionately called Da General by his fans is set to release his first single in 2021 dubbed “Atanfo” after quite a while from hearing his unique yodeling.

After a successful release of “Chicken Change” in 2020, the Twipop General comes forth with this Drill-themed song.

He recruits Flema T on the Mel Blakk produced jam. Since we are in the era of Drills, D-Cryme is ready to unchain this hard-hitting tune.

The Koko Sakora hitmaker lashes out at critics as he freely speaks his mind and puts them on full blast.

Known for his authentic and succulent rap skills he goes uncompromising and didn’t spare a second on this beat.

“Atanfo” is set to be released on Monday 25th January. Anticipate and be on the lookout for this crazy jam.

In the meantime you can watch and enjoy Chicken Change below.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 56 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Okomfour Kwadee makes solid comeback with viral video after rehabilitation

Okomfour Kwadee makes solid comeback with viral video after rehabilitation

5 days ago
Dede, Freddy Blaze's new party anthem!

Dede, Freddy Blaze’s new party anthem!

5 days ago
I was down with COVID during Christmas, called off all programs - Celestine Donkor

I was down with COVID during Christmas, called off all programs – Celestine Donkor

5 days ago
Celestine, MOG, Empress Gifty, Akesse Brempong, others billed for 2021 NGMA

Celestine, MOG, Empress Gifty, Akesse Brempong, others billed for 2021 NGMA

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker