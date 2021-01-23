“You are a talent!” – Sista Afia tells Freddy Blaze
Multiple award-winning singer, Sista Afia, has shown an interest in working with Freddy Blaze, a new young artist who is on the come up.
Over the years Sista Afia has been noted for putting young talents on the map and after having a series of successful hit songs and features, she deems it necessary to support the upcoming ones as well.
She posted a video of Freddy Blaze’s new single titled “Dede”.
This comes as a piece of very good news to Freddy Blaze and his followers as a collaboration with Sista Afia, the “biggest” female musician in Ghana, will put a huge step toward his music dreams.
Freddy Blaze is currently one of the fast-rising musicians in Kumasi and has worked with big names including Lil Win, Strongman Burner, Amerado, to mention a few.
He is currently promoting his new song titled Dede, the song that actually made Sista Afia fall for his talent. Watch the visuals for Dede by Freddy Blaze below:
