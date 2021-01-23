“You are a talent!” – Sista Afia tells Freddy Blaze

Multiple award-winning singer, Sista Afia, has shown an interest in working with Freddy Blaze, a new young artist who is on the come up.

Over the years Sista Afia has been noted for putting young talents on the map and after having a series of successful hit songs and features, she deems it necessary to support the upcoming ones as well.

She posted a video of Freddy Blaze’s new single titled “Dede”.

Where is he? I need to work with him ASAP pic.twitter.com/ZhqjbDXB5V — #Sika Ft Kweku Flick Out Now💕QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) January 22, 2021

This comes as a piece of very good news to Freddy Blaze and his followers as a collaboration with Sista Afia, the “biggest” female musician in Ghana, will put a huge step toward his music dreams.

You are a talent… Let’s do something ASAP love https://t.co/2iOCUQnj9h — #Sika Ft Kweku Flick Out Now💕QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) January 22, 2021

Freddy Blaze is currently one of the fast-rising musicians in Kumasi and has worked with big names including Lil Win, Strongman Burner, Amerado, to mention a few.

He is currently promoting his new song titled Dede, the song that actually made Sista Afia fall for his talent. Watch the visuals for Dede by Freddy Blaze below:

