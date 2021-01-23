Mani Mandela premieres dope visuals for Prince Bright assisted jam; Promise Me

Mani Mandela shares a new eye-catching video for his award-winning collaboration with Prince Bright, ‘Promise Me’ and it’s as dope as it sounds.

Taken off his well-received 2020 EP, ‘’Melodies from the North’’, Mani Mandela has director, Carl Manni create this eye candy for ‘’Best Collaboration’’ as adjudged at the Upper East Music Awards 2020.

Largely shot outdoors, Mani’s spanking new video sees himself and an endearing model rock the first few scenes while he sings his heart out.

The ensuing shots have Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame on sight, with both acts putting on a nice display in their shared shot.

Overall, ‘Promise Me’ boasts of a vibrant and pleasing video of which fans get sumptuous scenes that showcase a vintage car, lovely wall mural and time out on a beach.

Instagram: manimandela Twitter: @ManiMandela Facebook: Mani Mandela

