Amerado’s Yeete Nsem releases its milestone EP. 30

Amerado's Yeete Nsem releases its milestone EP. 30
Amerado's Yeete Nsem releases its milestone EP. 30. Photo Credit: Amerado Burner/YouTube

Following the successful release of 29 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops, a milestone, 30th episode of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Wendy Shay & Keche Joshua banter, Moesha, Shatta Wale, Otukunor, among others.

The video directed by Director K.

