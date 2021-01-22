Wo Gyiii! Berima Seanbills taps Kweku Afro & Medikal for new street anthem

MC/Hypeman finesse, Berima Seanbills connects with fellow Ghanaian artists, Kweku Afro and Medikal to jack up his new party banger, ‘Wo Gyiii’.





Produced by Maestro, ‘Wo Gyiii’ is a popular urban slang made familiar among Ghanaian millennials by Berima Seanbills and is his cool way of uttering the very offensive phrase, ‘’Wo gyimi nu’’ (You’re fooling around).

Now a full-blown song, Berima Seanbills trolls’ naysayers with his slang in a booming party piece sure to get everyone’s feel going.

He effortlessly ploughs the addictive production and hook, giving his first song of 2021 a perfect run.

His wingmen; multiple award-winning rapper, Medikal and Twist Entertainment Legacy singer, Kweku Afro also follow suit in their respective styles to seal the deal.

‘Wo Gyiii’ is one thrill of a song to loosen up to every weekend, give it a listen here.

Instagram: berimaseanbills1 Twitter: @Berimaseanbillz Facebook: Berima Seanbills

