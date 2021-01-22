Top Stories

Wo Gyiii! Berima Seanbills taps Kweku Afro & Medikal for new street anthem

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 46 mins ago
Wo Gyiii! Berima Seanbills taps Kweku Afro & Medikal for new street anthem
Wo Gyiii! Berima Seanbills taps Kweku Afro & Medikal for new street anthem Photo Credit: Berima Seanbills

MC/Hypeman finesse, Berima Seanbills connects with fellow Ghanaian artists, Kweku Afro and Medikal to jack up his new party banger, ‘Wo Gyiii’.


Berima Seanbills - Wogyiii.jpg

Produced by Maestro, ‘Wo Gyiii’ is a popular urban slang made familiar among Ghanaian millennials by Berima Seanbills and is his cool way of uttering the very offensive phrase, ‘’Wo gyimi nu’’ (You’re fooling around).

Now a full-blown song, Berima Seanbills trolls’ naysayers with his slang in a booming party piece sure to get everyone’s feel going.

He effortlessly ploughs the addictive production and hook, giving his first song of 2021 a perfect run.

His wingmen; multiple award-winning rapper, Medikal and Twist Entertainment Legacy singer, Kweku Afro also follow suit in their respective styles to seal the deal.

Berima Seanbills 00.jpg

‘Wo Gyiii’ is one thrill of a song to loosen up to every weekend, give it a listen here.

Berima Seanbills 0.jpg

 Instagram: berimaseanbills1 Twitter: @Berimaseanbillz Facebook: Berima Seanbills

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 46 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Didi Matem by Lil Win feat. All Stars

Audio: Didi Matem by Lil Win feat. All Stars

4 weeks ago
Alright by King Promise feat. Shatta Wale

2020 Week 51: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

20th December 2020
50 by Tulenkey ft. Medikal

Video: 50 by Tulenkey ft. Medikal

15th December 2020
2020 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

13th December 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close
Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker