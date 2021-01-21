Skillz 8Figure combines with Twitch 4EVA on 4 Life

A promising year is in store for Skillz 8Figure as he gives fans a sneak peek of his upcoming sophomore EP with a new single 4 Life.

Skillz 8Figure is certainly a key artist to watch in the game; With the success of his debut project “Gangsta Luv” and single “Yakpa”, released in 2020, his fan base has steadily grown over months.

“4 Life” is a feel-good Afro-pop single featuring the two Ground Up Chale artists Twitch 4EVA & Skillz graces the instrumental with meticulous lyrics as it speaks to our vulnerable side that comes alive after dark.

The delicate harmonies compliment Skillz 8Figure’s soft-spoken delivery as he sings about his adoration for his girl and his desire to take their love slow until he is sure.

Dubbing his music style as a coastal blend of all genres in Ghana and Africa this first single of the year turns the hype up for Skillz 8Figure and sets the tone for his highly anticipated forthcoming project.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!