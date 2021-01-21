Top Stories

Quamina MP drops new 'Bongo' EP this Friday in honor of late dad

It features Kofi Mole & Twitch. Titles of songs on EP are Sad, Why & Mensu

Ground Up’s very own hitmaking act, Quamina MP will be outdooring his 3-track ‘Bongo’ Ep in honor of his late dad who passed on in a gory accident that they were both involved in.

The ‘Amanfuor Girls’ hitmaker lost his dad in a tragic accident in November last year, while on a family trip but was lucky to survive with just bruises but he lost his dad and that took a toll on him.

He withdrew from social media whiles mourning his dad but came back to officially confirm and share his pain through his music.

Dedicated to his late dad nicknamed ‘Bongo’, the Bongo EP is a three-track EP that is a eulogy of sorts for his father and it drops on Friday 22nd January.

The titles of the singles, express the grief the singer has gone through since the tragic accident occurred and he is hoping to heal through the songs.

The EP features Kofi Mole and Twitch with production credits going to Juiczxxx, Yong D3mz and Uche B. Be on the look-out for Bongo EP by Quamina MP.

