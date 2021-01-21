Madi! Patapaa features Queen Peezy on her first ever track

Justice Amoah, popularly known as Patapaa, has featured his wife, Liha Miller, known in showbiz as Queen Peezy on her first ever song titled, Madi.

The song is a reply from Patapaa and Queen Peezy to people who questioned why he married a white woman and the answer is simply that “every vagina is a vagina” as heard throughout the song.

He stressed that the sex organ of all women are the same and for that matter, all women regardless of their race should be regarded as the same.

This could be the most controversial and viral song of the Year so far. Translated to mean ‘I’ve eaten it’, ‘Madi’ exudes a form of the now trending drill beat produced by Master Kay Beatz.

It’s simply a cool tune to jam to as it serves as the totality of all the answers that the masses have since demanded from Patapaa for pulling off such an interesting engagement and white wedding ceremony earlier this year.

#MADI Ft My Beloved Wife is Out Now 🔥 Directed by the Genius @directordvicekeyz Link In My BIO 👆#Pa2PaSojas pic.twitter.com/R4ri96XIr2 — #THE_PA2PA_ALBUM 🚀 (@patapaa_amisty) January 21, 2021

Listen now for the hard-hitting humor-filled punchline of an answer that Patapaa gave to all curious gossips.

The 2 minutes and 22 seconds song, ‘Madi’, was produced by Master Kay Beatz.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!