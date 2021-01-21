Top Stories
Flashy! Eddie Tales employs Khingskies and Okolie GH for new single
Still hot off his 2020 smash hit, ‘Supa Star’, Labadi badman, Eddie Tales drops yet another explosive new single, ‘Flashy’ featuring Khingskies and Okolie GH.
‘Flashy’ is a smooth-sounding dancehall song that has Khingskies and Okolie GH in the mix. The trio have had a taste of how rugged the streets are, but they’re confident better days are up ahead and everything is going to be flashy.
Everyone’s on their A-game for this sound and listeners will enjoy their boujee finesse atop the DatBeatGod production.
Give Eddie Tales’ ‘Flashy’ a listen on all DSPs here
Twitter: @TalesEddie
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!