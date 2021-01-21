Top Stories

Create an entire ministry for Creative Arts and fund it very well – Gasmilla

Create an entire ministry for Creative Arts and fund it very well - Gasmilla
Photo Credit: Gasmilla/Facebook

Odartei Milla Lamptey, aka Gasmilla, has stated that the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has not helped musicians and Creative Arts needs to be separated.

Speaking in an interview with Dr Prekese on Onua FM’s ‘Efie Ne Fie’ program which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, the ‘Telemo’ composer said the Ministry is political.

Gasmilla, otherwise known as International Fisherman, stressed that the Ministry has not promoted the affairs of musicians.

He averred they have to do more if they want to help musicians in the country. Adding that there is so much they can do to help if they speed up.

He further proposed for the Creative Arts to have an independent body or Ministry since a lot of people are involved.

Gasmilla believes it will benefit many people if the government invests in this Creative Arts sector.

