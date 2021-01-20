I was down with COVID during Christmas, called off all programs – Celestine Donkor

2-time VGMA award-winning Gospel songstress, Celestine Donkor has revealed being COVID-19 positive during the Christmas season.

She made this disclosure during an exclusive interview on TV3 Showbiz 360 program with Giovanni Caleb.

When asked if she has received testimonies from people after the release of her new song ‘Thank you’ (Yeda Wase) she mentioned “A lot!”, and that a number of people shared how the ‘Thank you’ has made them draw closer to knowing who God is, and as well as experiencing the presence of God.

Giovanni Caleb further asked if she has ever been depressed herself, and she opened up about her being COVID-19 positive during the Christmas season.

Celestine said she had to cancel lots of musical shows she was booked for when she tested positive.

“During the Christmas season, I was going through COVID…I was down with COVID. Imagine as an artiste who has pushed through this far, I had to call off all programs..”, she said.

“By God’s grace I have fully recovered from it”, she assured during the interview.

Few days after she released her new track ‘Thank You’, the ‘AGBEBOLO’ hitmaker received backlash for featuring Efya and Akwaboah in her new gospel song.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!