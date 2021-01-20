Top Stories

Gbevu Nation CEO Edem & wife welcome 3rd child; Eliana

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Gbevu Nation CEO Edem & wife welcome 3rd child; Eliana
Gbevu Nation CEO Edem & wife welcome 3rd child; Eliana

Ghanaian rapper and VRMG head honcho, Edem has welcomed his third child after his wife Stacey Hotor put to bed a bouncing baby girl.

The rapper’s wife Stacey Hotor after recently bragging about her ‘womb shifter’s’ prowess in the bedroom of giving her orgasm constantly for 6 years, has delivered a baby girl which becomes the third child for the couple.

Image

It’s recalled that Mrs Hotor who describes herself as Edem’s “blue balls” because she is “always making him uncomfortable“, whilst celebrating him on his birthday in April 2020 wrote “6 years of legally fucking you… been orgasmic… Happy +1 my fav dick“. About nine months later, the lovers are blessed again with a child.

The newborn baby girl will have Khloe Selikem A. Hotor and Jonathan Edem A. Hotor, as her older siblings. Taking to Twitter a few days ago, Stacey who is caterer, wrote “another one!!!! We are a family of 5 Now…

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley who is a family friend to the couple, also shared the good news with photos after she visited the home of the rapper. Sharing the photo above of herself with the newborn baby, she wrote “Our best friends and neighbours just welcomed another girl

In an Instagram post, she continued that “Congratulations Mr and Mrs Hotor @iamedemgh @staygree @griddlekitchen Too much love. Didn’t want to let go of her tiny fingers. Happy she didn’t take her father’s gigantic head and her mother’s … 😆 she’ll kill me

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Edem dedicates upcoming EP to late mum

Edem dedicates upcoming EP to late mum

8th June 2020
Va Nye Sronye by Edem

Audio: Va Nye Sronye by Edem

29th April 2020
1 Man by Lord Morgan feat. Edem

Audio: 1 Man by Lord Morgan feat. Edem

31st March 2020

Edem set to host maiden interactive live streaming concert; AntiCorona

26th March 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close
Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker