Top Stories

Eugy finds love in Ghana!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Eugy finds love in Ghana!
Eugy finds love in Ghana! Photo Credit: Eugy /Twitter

UK-based Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Eugene Entsir, popularly known as Eugy, has disclosed his plans to marry in Ghana.

The ‘Forever’ composer in an interview on Zylofon FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net stated that kenkey will be served at the reception.

He clarified that even if his woman is based in the United Kingdom, the marriage ceremony will still be held in Ghana.

According to him, the whole family will come to the country for the wedding ceremony.

Eugy also opened up on his intentions to build a house and do business in Ghana adding that his heart resides in the country.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Pray In The Morning by Eugy feat. Kwesi Arthur

Audio: Pray In The Morning by Eugy feat. Kwesi Arthur

26th September 2018
Video: Complicated by Eugy & Will Simms

Video: Complicated by Eugy & Will Simms

18th September 2018
Soco Remix by Eugy & Wizkid

Audio: Soco Remix by Eugy & Wizkid

19th June 2018
Tick Tock by Eugy

Video Premiere: Tick Tock by Eugy

19th April 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker