Ayisha Modi surprised to tears with Range Rover Velar by 19-yr old

Reggae/Dancehall act, Stonebwoy’s number 1 fan, Ayisha Modi is shedding uncontrollable tears on social media after her 19-year-old son supposedly bought her a Range Rover Velar estimated to have cost $42,000.

In an Instagram post on January 19, 2021, Ayisha Modi enthusiastically praised her son for the gesture. In what appeared to be a moment of singing Patience Nyarko’s monster hit song ‘Obi Nnyane Me’, an elated and astonished Ayisha Modi prayed to God, saying: “God please if this is a dream, wake me up from it”.

“I can’t stop crying. My heart can’t stop beating, I can’t stop shaking,” she said. “What kind of love is this Lord? Thank you, my son. I beg everyone of you following me to thank this 19-year-old boy for the love his has for me.”

Ayisha Modi, who once claimed her benevolence in the Ghanaian music space can never be overemphasized because her charity works cut across different genres, pointed out that although she is happy about the gift, she is mesmerized by the affection the chap has constantly shown her.

“Son, I am so grateful. I’m not in tears because of the car but I am in tears because of the love and care you have for me. I can’t just think far mpo,” she extolled.

