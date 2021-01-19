Shots Fired! Wendy Shay takes a dig at Keche Joshua

Top Stories

It's a new sound that also compliments the famous TikTok Challenge.

Following her recent gothic looks and tweets at Keche Joshua, Wendy Shay has summed it all up in her latest ‘diss’ audiovisual titled, Crazy (SloMo), a compliment to the famous TikTok Challenge.

Rufftown Records very own, has hit back at Joshua of Ace Ghanaian group Keche for insinuating she was either depressed or was on drugs due to her recent gothic look.

In a viral video, Keche Joshua ridiculed the songstress, accusing the Uber Driver hitmaker of going through mental stress.

It seems the stunt didn’t go down well with Wendy Shay, as she fired back with a tweet that expressed disappointment in the rapper’s comments.

She tweeted, “Keche Joshua are you not ashamed of yourself? Your Wife should be ashamed of you. An old artiste mocking a fellow young artiste who is a woman. They will do worst things to your daughter. For your Info I’m not on drugs and I’m not going through anything. Hater! #bringbackprayfortheworld”.

Fans have been worried about Wendy Shay after she posted images of herself looking facially trimmed with a dark themed look but she allayed fears of depression with a video explaining her new look.

However, in her defence, she revealed that she was just doing it in remembrance of the 90’s Bad girl Ebony Reigns as a form of eulogy so Ghanaians won’t quickly forget her.

In her latest “Crazy (SloMo)” audiovisual, she is seen with 2 female friends dabbling in the slow motion challenge and the song itself is an unconventional sound to what Wendy is typically known for.

It’s entertaining, mysterious, a mockery to the ‘mental problem’ comment that Keche Joshua passed about her and a bold statement that she is ready to battle him down any day!

Feast your eyes and ears and thank me later!

