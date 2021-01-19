Ekorso! Kofi Jamar debuts on BBC Radio 1 with hit drill tune

Top Stories

Kofi Jamar is once again in the spotlight as his hit record ‘Ekorso’ was featured on ‘SoundSystem’ hosted by Jeremiah Asiamah on BBC Radio 1 as the ‘Coldest Record of the Week.’

It is the first Ghanaian drill song to be played on the station also. BBC Radio 1 is owned and operated by the BBC. It specializes in modern popular music and current chart hits.

Released in November 2020, ‘Ekorso’ features Yaw Tog and Ypee, and is currently one of the biggest songs in the country.

It tells the tale of “street grind and the resilient spirit of the youth’s ambition to win regardless of the circumstances in which they find themselves in,” according to a description on Youtube.

The official video of the song has racked over 800, 000 views on the video sharing platform.  

The personal milestone for Kofi Jamar is also a big one for the ‘Asakaa’ genre, its stay power and for the community of artists spearheading the scene especially in the Ashanti Region.

