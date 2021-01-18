Wicked Mode! Teflon Flexx activates with AMG Armani and Ypee

Multiple-Award winning Ghanaian singer Teflon Flexx jumpstarts 2021 with a new single titled, ‘Wicked Mode’ featuring rappers AMG Armani and Ypee.

The song ‘Wicked Mood Activated’ takes inspiration from the viral ‘Wicked mood’ challenge inspired by former Black Star captain Stephen Appiah.

2020 was a bitter-sweet year for Teflon Flexx, as COVID-19 stalled his progress after getting a monster hit with Madina. However, after winning the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Unsung and the Muse Bangers of the Quarter accolades, he bounced back with Maamiyaa featuring Medikal.

With all the ‘enjoyment’ that went on in December 2020 in Ghana, it’s no surprise Teflon Flexx alongside Armani and Ypee will activate their ‘Wicked Mood’.

Although the song comes with a jovial mood, it tackles the issue of spending all your money during festivities and going through a ‘long’ January with a strict budget.

As with a Teflon Flexx song, Wicked Mood Activated is also a dance banger, with producer BabaWvd creating magic on the record.

2021 is a year, Teflon is very optimistic about, as he plans to release series of singles and an EP to feed his fans. It is thus perfect that he starts on a more focused note with his ‘Wicked Mood Activated’.

Listen to Wicked Mode Activated by Teflon Flexx featuring AMG Armani and Ypee on Audiomack

