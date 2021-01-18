Phrimpong taps Max Wale, Andy Scott & Lino Beezy for new jam; Fiokor

Fast becoming a household name in Ghana’s rap scene, Phrimpong continues his strides with another song on the drill score card, titled Fiokor.

As a first song to begin the year he makes a bold statement against braggadocio and bad energy on a “Made The Beat Fly” tagged production. Stream here.

Featuring Lino Beezy, Andy Scott and introducing Max Wale, Fiokor comes through as one hard-hitting, yet entertaining drill music to fortify the Asakaa trend. Song is everything steezy, thriving on catchy hooks, golden flows and enthusiastic verses.

Mixed by KhendiBeatz, Fiokor is a combo release with an outdoor music video directed by Humphrey. listen on Audiomack.

