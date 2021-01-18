New video explains genesis of Shatta Wale, Burna Boy beef!

Following the fresh beef between Shatta Wale and his former friend, Burna Boy, a video has popped up on Twitter to throw more light on the new beef.

In an Instagram live session on Saturday, Shatta Wale accused the “Dangote” hitmaker of saying bad things about him around instead of addressing him directly.



The two heavyweights were very good friends back in the days but the Nigerian artiste has stopped contacting his friend to the extent of ignoring him when he came to Ghana during the festive season.

Shatta Wale did this to Burna in public? 😳🤯… Ah smh pic.twitter.com/gsCvIrOVgt — ANGEL TOPEDO 🤺 (@ThoughtPillow) January 17, 2021

The new video explains that Burna Boy has been ignoring his old friend lately.



In the video, Shatta Wale was bragging during an interview section that he gave ‘struggling’ Burna Boy a house and a car when he came to Ghana in 2017.

Pundits believe that the latest video started the ‘beef’ between the two musicians.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!