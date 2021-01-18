Fine Boy! NottyNW drops exotic visuals for latest single shot in Lagos

Ghanaian artist, NottyNW is out with the visuals of hit song ‘Fine Boy’ directed by T. G Omori, the award-winning Nigerian music video director and cinematographer.

It will be premiered exclusively on television stations including 4SyteTV, GhOneTV, Bryt TV and Zylofon TV on Friday, January 15, 2021. The video will debut on Youtube afterwards for music lovers across the world to watch.

The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, which is known for its beach resorts, boutiques and nightlife. It is also home to the National Museum Lagos, displaying cultural artifacts and crafts, and Freedom Park, once a colonial-era prison and now a major venue for concerts and public events.

The visuals showcases the rich tradition and culture of the continent of Africa.

Omori’s hallmark of quality work helming videos from Burna Boy, Wizkid, Falz, Timaya, Olamide, and Naira Marley was brought to bear on the released video of NottyNW.

His management, New Way Escalate, say the video will build up on the critical acclaim and momentum generated following the release of the song in September 2020.

‘Fine Boy’ was the first single by the off a new EP by NottyNW, which will be released this year.

Inspired by music legends such as Nana Ampadu and Fela Kuti, NottyNW is on a mission to leave lasting legacy in the music world with his craft.

With an innate ability for writing quality songs, he wants to be remembered for his dedication to being versatile and changing the music industry with his talent.

A set of songs including ‘Hennessey,’ ‘Available,’ ‘Avaya’ and ‘Money’ will be released in the coming months. His relatable songs based on personal life experiences has led to a growing fan base.

NottyNW, born Nathan Amankona Boateng is leaving footprints on the music scene with his infectious songs.

