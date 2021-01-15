Updates from the world of Stonebwoy!

Ghanaian multi-genre music god, Stonebwoy has amassed much attention with his counter journey to Davido’s crib in Nigeria ahead of the headies, schooling us on hit songs and hinting of a Dancehall tune as his 1st release for 2021 after running a poll on twitter.

He has given his colleagues a keynote on how to make hit songs. Over the past years, Stonebwoy can be credited with hit songs like ‘Enkulenu’, Dirty Enemies, Kpoo Keke, Putuu, Nominate, and Activate.

With this record, Stone has shared his secret to achieving these hits with his colleagues.

According to Stonebwoy, making hit songs is not a problem at all, however, it appears his colleagues don’t have a strategy to make their potential hit songs major hits at the end of the day.

He wrote; “Herrrrrrrrrr… THE HIT SONG NO BE THE PROBLEM O THE PROBLEM BE THE STRATEGY TO MAKE HIT SONG HIT“

He further did a poll on Twitter asking fans to determine which genre of music he should release as his first entry of the year amongst the options of Highlife, Reggae, Afrobeats and Dancehall.

First Song To Drop 2021? — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) January 12, 2021

Fans selected Dancehall with a leading percentage of 47.7% with Afrobeats, Reggae and Highlife following suite from highest to the least respectively.

He then confirmed that a new Dancehall banger was loading and has since left fans in high expectation of another musical wonder from the 1Gad himself.

DANCEHALL Loading… — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) January 15, 2021

In other news, popular Nigerian musician, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has welcomed Stonebwoy to his Banana Island home in Nigeria.

The Nigerian star is hosting Stonebwoy ahead of the 14th edition of The Headies Awards festival. They were seen having a good time in a video online.

Davido and Stonebwoy are expected to perform at the 2020 Headies Awards which will be held at the La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Ibeju-Lekki, Nigeria.

This year’s Headies will be held virtually due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Stonebwoy and Davido teamed up to release ‘Activate’ which is enjoying massive airplay globally.

Not long ago, Stonebwoy also hosted Davido in Ghana.

