$pacely serves energetic visuals for latest Drill anthem; Roll Call

From sitting on top of basketball rims popping bottles, the visuals represent a perfect drill video,

If there’s one theme that runs through $pacely’s visuals, it’s the thrilling scenes and adventurous acts that comes with it and in his new energetic visuals for his drill anthem ‘Roll Call’, he doesn’t disappoint.

Shot by JP Dadson, with a bright editing from FOZE, the visuals sees $pacely rapping his set by wearing a customized La Même shirt, with a wild interspersed group of boys everywhere, throwing dice and giving a mosh pit like attitude in the video.

From sitting on top of basketball rims popping bottles, the visuals represent a perfect drill video, fun and brotherhood holding it out for their sets.

Instagram: spacely1z
Twitter: @Spacely1z
Facebook: $pacely

It’s the first video from $pacely in 2021 with what looks like a stacked-up year for music. Watch ‘Roll Call’ by $pacely on YouTube now.

