Ogidi Brown & more feat. on Amerado’s Yeete Nsem EP. 29

Amerado‘s creative newscasting rap freestyle Yeete Nsem returns with a bang with its first episode for 2021 after raking up 28 successful editions in 2020.

This weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday and as usual, Amerado tackles the most interesting and trending issues that occurred during the week.

The week’s Yeete Nsem episode focuses on issues surrounding the Ghanaian Parliament, Ogidi Brown & Fameye, and Patapaa’s well-publicised marriage.

The video direction credits goes to Director K.

