Mike Akox' Patience EP with Stonebwoy is out!

After several weeks and months of putting the ends together, Mike Akox has released his much-anticipated Patience EP.

Mike, a perfectionist of creativity, really made time to work on this project and was sure all the necessary ingredients were spiced in their rightful places.

Stream/download here: http://platoon.lnk.to/patience

The 6-tracked EP came up live today, Friday, January 15, 2021. It’s out on All Digital Stores.

Getting Stonebwoy for a feature in these times is like searching for a needle in the sea but Mike Akox made that possible and has already shot a music video with him on a song “SuperMario”.

“Super Mario”, a power packed Afrobeats cuts which features Stonebwoy came with very clean visuals released today as well.

Watch it on YouTube

Follow him on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter @MikeAkox

