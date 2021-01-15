6yrs & you’re gone, appreciate the little help that you get – DBlack to young acts

CEO of Black Avenue Muzik Desmond Kwesi Blackmoore, known better as D-Black has stated that most Ghanaian musicians lose relevance after six years in the industry and that young acts should learn to appreciate their investors.

Also the owner of Club Onyx, he opined that only a few artistes are able to make an impact with their crafts after eight years.

He advised young musicians to appreciate the little help they are given and give reverence to those who helped them grow.

According to him, loyalty is one thing that is very important to him and is a trait that everyone, especially upcoming artistes need to have.

“The lifespan of artistes in the industry is very short. You can’t do this for the rest of your life. Six or seven years and you’re gone. Only a few people make it to eight, nine or ten years so appreciate the little help that you get because you don’t know when you’re going to meet those people again”. D Black told Y Fm

He said, “The smallest thing anybody does for you, never leave it and never throw it back in their face. Don’t let anyone regret helping you no matter how small or big. Appreciate the smallest thing. I still talk to the first person that put me on air here on YFM almost every month.



Waxy, the first person that gave me the opportunity to record music in the studio without asking me for money is the same person that mixes my songs till today.

For ten years. Even tomorrow, I’ll go see him because I owe him a Christmas present. Don’t ever forget the smallest thing that people do for you”.

D-Black clarified that not forgetting does not mean talking about it every time or telling everyone about it, but showing appreciation whenever possible, be it verbally or physically.



