Sarkodie ironically mocks trolls with ‘Stingy Men Association’ tweet

Over the years, Sarkodie has suffered much in the hands of netizens and chief amongst them is the suggestion that he is a very stingy man although that may not be the case.

After being tagged as a stingy musician among his colleagues like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, M.anifest and many others, it appears Sarkodie has made fun of that previously imposed thought about him.

For over three days, the ‘Stingy Men Association’ hashtag has been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms.

What sort of disrespect is this … been seeing a lot of you guys getting this card before me like how ? https://t.co/YYrIvIb9Eb — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 13, 2021

The craze over the hashtag started after popular Nigerian entertainers like Mr Eazi and Don Jazzy shared their cards online and declared that they are proud members of the social media group.

Fast forward, the craze got to Ghana and a lot of social media users in the country also decided to join in on the fun.

After sighting a lot of the cards on his Twitter timeline from his fans, BET award-winning rapper, Sarkodie also decided to react.

In reacting, Sarkodie expressed his disappointment in the members of the social media association, Stingy Men Association for not getting him a card already.

On Sark’s Twitter timeline, he wrote; “What sort of disrespect is this … been seeing a lot of you guys getting this card before me like how?”

However, it could be recalled that the Sarkcess Music boss showed great generosity during the lockdown period although he wasn’t in the country by that time.

He rallied his manager Angelo to distribute food items, water, medical supplies, among other basic necessities to the poor and needy in and around Tema.

