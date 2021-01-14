Top Stories

Medikal orders for a GHS 359,168.12 Ice Box Gold Chain; set to hold dinner for fans

It's an entire 3-bedroom house about to be worn on his neck.

Medikal orders for a GHS 359,168.12 Ice Box Gold Chain; set to hold dinner for fans
Photo Credit: Medikal /Twitter

Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal has thrown a question at his teeming fanbase to decide on day for a dinner before January ends.

The “La Hustle” hitmaker is well known to be very appreciative of his fans both on and off social media.

Although he has a period in mind to hold the dinner, the rapper is still not certain on which day to hold the dinner as he is torn between the 29th and 31st of January.

To clear the confusion and make the decision easier for him, the rapper took to Twitter to announce to his 261,000 followers to help him make a choice between the two days for the event.

Depending on the date his fanbase, the “Meditants” will choose, they will be blessed with a well-planned dinner which will be attended by the AMG rapper himself.

Dinner with MDK 29th or 31st of this month ? Meditants abeg help me pick a date— EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) January 14, 2021

In other news, Medikal has also ordered a $61,135 Ice Box gold chain necklace and is currently awaiting it’s arrival patiently.

Showing proof of purchase with a screenshot of the receipt, he commented, “Can your Chairman can?Patiently waiting to put a house on my neck”.

