Medikal orders for a GHS 359,168.12 Ice Box Gold Chain; set to hold dinner for fans

Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal has thrown a question at his teeming fanbase to decide on day for a dinner before January ends.

The “La Hustle” hitmaker is well known to be very appreciative of his fans both on and off social media.



Although he has a period in mind to hold the dinner, the rapper is still not certain on which day to hold the dinner as he is torn between the 29th and 31st of January.

Dinner with MDK 29th or 31st of this month ? Meditants abeg help me pick a date — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) January 14, 2021

To clear the confusion and make the decision easier for him, the rapper took to Twitter to announce to his 261,000 followers to help him make a choice between the two days for the event.



Depending on the date his fanbase, the “Meditants” will choose, they will be blessed with a well-planned dinner which will be attended by the AMG rapper himself.

In other news, Medikal has also ordered a $61,135 Ice Box gold chain necklace and is currently awaiting it’s arrival patiently.

Showing proof of purchase with a screenshot of the receipt, he commented, “Can your Chairman can?Patiently waiting to put a house on my neck”.

Medikal has ordered an icebox necklace again herh see the amount ebi crib he dey come wear sef herh🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Rapper wei he sane get monies pass ei..Medikal has bought stuffs from Icebox like 3times herh‼️🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VqX6V6BRez — PARADiSE 🥷🏿 (@Quophieparadise) January 14, 2021

