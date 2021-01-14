Click Huus drops Meti Bom next week!

Rapper and CEO of Evans 1 Trading, Click Huus (known in real life as Evans Oppong) will officially release a new project to kick-start his 2021 musical year.

The Kumasi based rapper, who has been hailed as a very promising artist over the years, has raised his standards in the music industry due to his lyrical quality, hard work, and humbleness.

You can listen to his previous songs here – https://audiomack.com/clickhuus

Currently signed unto E1 Records, Click Huus has taken Kumasi by storm as many fans and audiences have celebrated his talent across their arena.

Medi Bom artwork

Click Huus will officially release his first song for 2021 titled “Meti Bom” on January 21st on all music platforms.

