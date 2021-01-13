We’ll be sponsoring NGMA for as long as I live – CEO of Steaman Heights

Organizers of the annual Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have settled on Saturday 20th February to honor gospel musicians in Ghana and in the diaspora.

The 4th edition of the prestigious awards scheme will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Global Expert Recoveries, organizers of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have also announced Steaman Heights as the headline sponsor for the 2020 edition with support from BTM Afrika, Rockson Ransford Hospital, MUSIGA, Jonab J. Services, UGN, and Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM’s This Is Gospel show hosted by Franky 5, the CEO of Steaman Heights, Kwabena Obeng revealed, “We’ll be sponsoring NGMA for as long as I live.

I may not be on the streets preaching the Gospel and winning souls but I believe I’m contributing to God’s kingdom through my sponsorship with this awards scheme”.

Winners in various categories for this year’s awards will be determined by 40% public, Board 40%, and 20% Academy votes.

The first event in 2017 was won by Rev. Obaapa Christy. The scheme has so far held 3 years of successful events.

