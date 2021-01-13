Top Stories

Ishak Spark ignites love in Yaa Pono assisted tune; My Own

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Ishak Spark ignites love in Yaa Pono assisted tune; My Own
Ishak Spark ignites love in Yaa Pono assisted tune; My Own Photo Credit: Ishak Spark/Facebook

Ishak Spark has proven to be a mad talent over the years and he has just re-affirmed it with his latest single titled ‘My Own’ which features ace rapper Yaa Pono.

He is currently building a steady impact in the industry and hence, faces no pressure to be as big as the A-list artistes. The pressure is to put the music out there to get people to listen to it.

He has collaborated with the likes of Gasmilla, Yaa Pono and has a controversial hit song with Ras Kuuku tittled “Nkomo”.

In narrating the making of his single with Yaa Pono, he had this to say, “Joesun the producer came home and started playing something while I was out playing football, I came to hear what he had played and then I liked the beat.

Immediately I recorded on it and then he suggested we put Yaa Pono on it so I hit him up and he asked me to send the song to him, I did and within 20 minutes he sent me a verse”.

Follow him on InstagramFacebook and Twitter.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Ishak Spark spices up your cuddles with new lovers jam; Tonight

Ishak Spark spices up your cuddles with new lovers jam; Tonight

30th November 2020
Happy Day by Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene

2020 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

29th November 2020
Happy Day by Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene

2020 Week 47: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

22nd November 2020
Happy Day by Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene

2020 Week 46: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

15th November 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker