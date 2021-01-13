Ishak Spark ignites love in Yaa Pono assisted tune; My Own

Ishak Spark has proven to be a mad talent over the years and he has just re-affirmed it with his latest single titled ‘My Own’ which features ace rapper Yaa Pono.

He is currently building a steady impact in the industry and hence, faces no pressure to be as big as the A-list artistes. The pressure is to put the music out there to get people to listen to it.

He has collaborated with the likes of Gasmilla, Yaa Pono and has a controversial hit song with Ras Kuuku tittled “Nkomo”.

In narrating the making of his single with Yaa Pono, he had this to say, “Joesun the producer came home and started playing something while I was out playing football, I came to hear what he had played and then I liked the beat.

Immediately I recorded on it and then he suggested we put Yaa Pono on it so I hit him up and he asked me to send the song to him, I did and within 20 minutes he sent me a verse”.

Follow him on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!