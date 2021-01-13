Gamer stands tall with Pedigree

Ghanaian rapper Gamer has unlocked a new Hip-hop number he titles ‘Pedigree’, produced by the highly skilled producer Phredxter.

This song basically talks about the change in the usual narrative of how society defines situations and how they, in recent times, crave for certain things.

The song’s production consists of stylized rhythmic music that makes his verses luring with rhyming delivery that enchants you as you listen.

Most impressive is the fact about the young “bars spitter” is, his content is for everyone no matter what society or genre of music you subscribe to.

With this level of creative ownership, Gamer ensures that he can control his own narrative.

His youthful exuberance on the ‘Pedigree, the track draws you right into his world in what might be one of the best freestyles ever

A philosopher for a generation more aware of its mortality than ever before, Gamer has dreamy verses that will explore what’s lurking behind one’s life and the industry.

