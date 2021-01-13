Top Stories

Amaarae in line for MTV Africa Music Awards 2021 honour. Photo Credit: @amaarae/Instagram

Amaarae, after putting in the work to get her music listened to across Africa in 2020, has been nominated in the Best Alternative Artist category at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2021.

The Fancy singer faces off with Adekunle Gold, Afrotronix, Ami Faku, Matata and Simi for the Best Alternative Artist award.

Bagging this one will crown off a musical year for Amaarae during which she also released her THE ANGEL YOU DON’T KNOW album.

The competition is tight, choose wisely and vote for Amaarae here now: http://mtvmama.com/vote.

