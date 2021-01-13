Top Stories

Abiana thrills dignitaries during Akuffo-Addo’s Presidential Inauguration Dinner

She is exceptional with her live stage performances

Photo Credit: Abiana  

Making a grand entry unto the music scene not too long ago is Abiana who has recently dazzled VIPs and the president of the nation to some good music during the Presidential Inauguration Dinner.

The vocal goddess thrilled patrons to authentic African rhythms and sounds with the aid of the Black Lace Band and they couldn’t get enough of her authenticity.

She re-affirmed her status as a professional songstress with exceptional live stage performance delivery to the extent of commanding an applause from the First Lady and other dignitaries that were seated.

The event was held in East Legon under the theme, “Dinner in honor of the re-election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo as president of the Republic of Ghana and Rebecca Akuffo-Addo as First Lady”.

It happened on the 8th of January.

Abiana is currently out with 2 singles titled Amen and Adunlei which she performed to the admiration of all and sundry.

