SK Frimpong is officially off the market! Ohemaa Mercy, others grace star-studded wedding

Ghana’s worshipper extraordinaire, SK Frimpong has successfully tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Eyram Irene at a white wedding ceremony held at the King’s Temple, Takoradi.

The singer got married firstly in a traditional engagement ceremony held on Tuesday and their white wedding followed suite with lot’s of people in attendance.

It was a beautiful sight to behold when the wife walked down the aisle into the arms of not just an anointed worshipper but now a well-balanced full grown husband material.

She touched down in Ghana from America where she is based last week for the marriage.

At the reception, SK Frimpong couldn’t help but breakdown in tears in recounting how far the good Lord has brought him over the years in life and ministry and now marriage.

In attendance at the event was Royalty Music’s very own Ohemaa Mercy who came to support the gathering with her presence and gifts as well as aiding the couple in cutting their cake.

Feast your eyes on the pictures and videos that made rounds on the day.

Congratulations to one of MiPROMO Media’s highly esteemed Gospel music clients. We wish you a blissful, prosperous and fruitful married life!

SK Frimpong’s White wedding.

