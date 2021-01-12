Lyrics: Odo Soronko by Maame Afon
Odo papabi
Nyame ne do
Ye odo papabi
Debia
In the secret places of my mind
Scary thoughts and shadows haunting me
I will trust in You
I will trust in You
In my darkest hour in the night
When I’m all alone and terrified
I will trust in You
I will trust in You
Nothing is greater, Greater than you
No one is higher, higher than you
Heaven and earth bow down
At the mighty name of Jesus
For I will live I will not die
I will proclaim onto the world
That you’ve been good to me
And your promise never fails
In the secret places of my mind
Scary thoughts and shadows haunting me
I will trust in You
I will trust in You
In my darkest hour in the night
When I’m all alone and terrified
I will trust in You
I will trust in You
Wonbom
Nyame ye de
Nyame kokrokokookoo
Nyame kakrakakaakaa
Wonbom enma no ee
Won ma no, won ma no, won ma no so
Naaa Nyame ye de,
Nyame ye de Nyame ye de
Oseeyiee
Odo papa yi aa
Odo soronko
Odo papa yi aa
Edzi do mi yi aa
Odo papa yi aa
Odo soronko
Odo papa yi aa
Edzi a do mi yi aa
Odo papa yi aa
Odo papa yi aa
Odo soronko
Odo papa yi aa
Odo papa yi aa
Odo soronko
Odo papa yi aa
Edzi do mi yi aa
Soronko, soronko, papa bi
Soronko, soronko, papa bi o
Soronko, soronko oo