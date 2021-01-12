Lyrics: Odo Soronko by Maame Afon

Top Stories

Odo papabi
Nyame ne do
Ye odo papabi
Debia

In the secret places of my mind
Scary thoughts and shadows haunting me
I will trust in You
I will trust in You

In my darkest hour in the night
When I’m all alone and terrified
I will trust in You
I will trust in You

Nothing is greater, Greater than you
No one is higher, higher than you
Heaven and earth bow down
At the mighty name of Jesus

For I will live I will not die
I will proclaim onto the world
That you’ve been good to me
And your promise never fails

In the secret places of my mind
Scary thoughts and shadows haunting me
I will trust in You
I will trust in You

In my darkest hour in the night
When I’m all alone and terrified
I will trust in You
I will trust in You

Wonbom
Nyame ye de

Nyame kokrokokookoo
Nyame kakrakakaakaa
Wonbom enma no ee
Won ma no, won ma no, won ma no so
Naaa Nyame ye de,
Nyame ye de Nyame ye de

Oseeyiee

Odo papa yi aa
Odo soronko
Odo papa yi aa
Edzi do mi yi aa

Odo papa yi aa
Odo soronko
Odo papa yi aa
Edzi a do mi yi aa

Odo papa yi aa
Odo papa yi aa
Odo soronko
Odo papa yi aa

Odo papa yi aa
Odo soronko
Odo papa yi aa
Edzi do mi yi aa

Soronko, soronko, papa bi
Soronko, soronko, papa bi o
Soronko, soronko oo

