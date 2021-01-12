Lyrics: Odo Soronko by Maame Afon

Odo papabi

Nyame ne do

Ye odo papabi

Debia

In the secret places of my mind

Scary thoughts and shadows haunting me

I will trust in You

I will trust in You

In my darkest hour in the night

When I’m all alone and terrified

I will trust in You

I will trust in You

Nothing is greater, Greater than you

No one is higher, higher than you

Heaven and earth bow down

At the mighty name of Jesus

For I will live I will not die

I will proclaim onto the world

That you’ve been good to me

And your promise never fails

In the secret places of my mind

Scary thoughts and shadows haunting me

I will trust in You

I will trust in You

In my darkest hour in the night

When I’m all alone and terrified

I will trust in You

I will trust in You

Wonbom

Nyame ye de

Nyame kokrokokookoo

Nyame kakrakakaakaa

Wonbom enma no ee

Won ma no, won ma no, won ma no so

Naaa Nyame ye de,

Nyame ye de Nyame ye de

Oseeyiee

Odo papa yi aa

Odo soronko

Odo papa yi aa

Edzi do mi yi aa

Odo papa yi aa

Odo soronko

Odo papa yi aa

Edzi a do mi yi aa

Odo papa yi aa

Odo papa yi aa

Odo soronko

Odo papa yi aa

Odo papa yi aa

Odo soronko

Odo papa yi aa

Edzi do mi yi aa

Soronko, soronko, papa bi

Soronko, soronko, papa bi o

Soronko, soronko oo