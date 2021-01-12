Forgive me, help me change my life with one beat – Yaw Berk begs Kaywa

Emerging artiste and 2nd runner-up of MTN Hitmaker Season 6, Yaw Berk, has shed tears on live radio in an emotional apology to former manager, Kaywa.

Yaw Berk was signed on to Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Music but unfortunately, they went on their separate ways some few years ago with Berk making some damming allegations about his former boss.

He even claimed there were bed bugs at the studio of Kaywa. Kaywa also hit back and said Yaw Berk could stay a week without taking his bath.

He also pointed out the arrogant attitude of the young musician. Few years down the lane, Yaw Berk has rendered an unqualified apology to Kaywa.

In an interview on Hitz FM hosted by Andy Dosty, Yaw Berk asked his former boss to forgive him. He pleaded with him to forgive him, stressing that it’s not too late to make changes in his life.

“Papa Good morning. Hope all is well? This is your own boy. I plead you forgive me. I want you to help me change my life. I’ve realized life goals and how to live my life. Even if you won’t accept me, give me a beat to record on. I’ll be in your church this Sunday”, he confessed.

Yaw Berk in a sad tone begged Kaywa to accept him and help him to become a better person. However, Kaywa emphasized that he had forgiven him a long time ago but won’t be bale to accept and work with him again.

Kaywa was of the view that his apology wouldn’t come off if Yaw Berk were to have been doing well with multiple hits and a lot of money and hence, wouldn’t fall for the apology to accept him back and demands that his decision is respected.

