EL Gee starts off the year with Afrobeat banger; Bakka

Young act and promising crooner, EL Gee releases new banger to kick off the year. ‘Bakka’ is an Afrobeat song programmed by hitmaker, Fimfim.

‘Bakka’ is an anthem dedicated to appreciating a woman’s body. EL Gee sings about how he is losing control from watching the way a girl is moving her Bakka.

This song feels good and is sure to get you in a dancing mood.

