She unfollowed me first! – Wendy Shay on why she unfollowed Delay

Queen of Ghana Music, Wendy Shay has in a Facebook live video, explained why she unfollowed popular television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay.

A few days ago, the host of The Delay Show stated that Wendy Shay unfollowed her after she made a comment on her unusual style of dressing.

Reacting to Delay’s statement in a video, the ‘Uber Driver’ singer revealed Delay was the first person who unfollowed her.

According to her, Delay unfollowed her over a year ago. She stated that Delay unfollowed her before she made the comment about her.

The Rufftown Records artiste indicated that she decided to unfollow Delay after she realized she deliberately unfollowed her in the first place.

Wendy Shay further clarified that she unfollowed a lot of people because she’s starting afresh on her online activities.

She also disclosed how some people she worked with when she was new in the music industry badmouthed her to some industry players—which led to some of them unfollowing her.

