OGB Music terminates contract with Cryme Officer over Fameye-Ogidi Brown feud

OGB Music head honcho, Ogidi Brown has released an official notice of termination to certify that Prince Isaac Arko aka Cryme Officer is no longer a member of OGB Music.

Ogidi Brown signed Cryme Officer a year ago unto his music label OGB Music after the exit of Fameye.

The signing was marked with a whole lot of controversies as schnapps and eggs were present to serve as witnesses during the signing of the contract.

Fast forward one year on, Ogidi Brown has terminated the contract of his artiste.

His reason being Cryme Officer breached the terms of conditions of his contract due to his actions pertaining to the viral video of Ogidi Brown and his former artiste Fameye.

Cryme Officer during that moment posted a video on his social media page addressing the issue between Ogidi Brown and his former artiste, Fameye.

According to him, the ‘3nn3 nipa’ crooner failed in his advice concerning the issue between him and his former artiste.

This piece of advice from Cryme Officer to OGB music boss has resulted in the termination of contract.

