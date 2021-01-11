Celestine Donkor doesn’t pay – Andy Dosty on why her new song isn’t being aired

Popular radio show host, ace media personality and DJ, Andy Dosty has descended on Celestine Donkor for claiming that certain Christian media houses have refused to play her latest visual; Thank You.

In a long Facebook post on her wall, Celestine recemtly ranted about how hypocritic certain Christian media houses were when they claimed to be pushing the gospel agenda.

In her own way, she rather thought that they should have seen eye to eye with her after featuring secular acts, Efya & Akwaboah on her single, as it’s an evangelical attempt at winning over their worldy fanbase.

However, she got the shock of her life when they refused to play her song due to the secular features it hadbut Andy Dosty thinks otherwise.

According to the entertainment guru, he thinks Celestine is just making all this up for hype and that the real reason they don’t play her songs is that she doesn’t pay.

In his own words, he said, “We were in this country when Daddy Lumba gave us a gospel album, when Nacee released songs without mentioning the name of Jesus, they said he has backslided,

I’m event suspecting it’s a hype. Did she pay them? Celestine Donkor she doesn’t pay. How do you think Efya is feeling?”

