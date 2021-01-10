100%! Ras Kuuku wows fans with exotic visuals for latest Reggae tune

Everyone’s favorite reggae/dancehall artiste for 2020, Ras Kuuku has topped his hardwork for the year with his latest entry for 2021 titled, 100%, and it’s a hit already!

Since winning the highly coveted and controversial 2020 VGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award, Ras Kuuku has stepped up his single release game with a total of 1 audio and 5 video releases, 100% inclusive.

As if that wasn’t enough, he recently released his 7-track Kwame Nkrumah EP and it can be confidently said that he is on his way to defending his VGMA title this new year from the way things are going.

The reggae tune is beautifully laced with praiseworthy lyrics of the African beauty and is duly supported with crisp and exotic visuals shot abroad and directed by Nana Adom Jnr.

The song was produced by CashKeysOnIt and is set to keep you grooving to the wonders of the African beauty.

