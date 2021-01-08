Yaw Tog is having the time of his life with Stormzy; check out their itinerary so far!

Arguably the face of the rising drill scene in Ghana, Yaw Tog has for the past few days hosted the most successful UK Grime artiste, Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. also known as Stormzy.

From storming clubs to wearing Kente on sneakers to visit Manhyia Palace to shooting the video for the remix of his smash hit single, ‘Sore‘, Yaw Tog and Stormzy have been an incredible pair this week.

The palace is the seat of the Asantehene of Asanteman, as well as his official residence.

He was joined by Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog, Eddie Kadi, Ko-Jo Cue and members of his team. The visit preceded the shooting of the official video for ‘SORE’ remix.

In the early hours of Friday, January 1, 2021, the 2020 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist winner joined the Kumerican star to preview a remix of the song at the UPP Festival.













Well, these exclusive photos seen from their video shoot are an attestation to the fact that the video for ‘Sore’ will soon be out there for fans who are eager for the song to enjoy.



The remix we gather will also feature Kwesi Arthur, the CEO of the GroundUp Chale group.

Happy New year fam pic.twitter.com/2qLf494kLg — Yaw Tog (@YAWTOG_) January 1, 2021



Already, Yaw Tog’s original ‘Sore’ song has garnered over 1.3 Million views on YouTube and with the remix the views are set to go up.

