Top Stories

Yaw Tog is having the time of his life with Stormzy; check out their itinerary so far!

From clubs to Kente on sneakers to Manhyia Palace to visuals for 'Sore remix'

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Yaw Tog is having the time of his life with Stormzy; check out their itinerary so far!
Yaw Tog is having the time of his life with Stormzy; check out their itinerary so far! Photo Credit: Yaw Tog/Twitter

Arguably the face of the rising drill scene in Ghana, Yaw Tog has for the past few days hosted the most successful UK Grime artiste, Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. also known as Stormzy.

From storming clubs to wearing Kente on sneakers to visit Manhyia Palace to shooting the video for the remix of his smash hit single, ‘Sore‘, Yaw Tog and Stormzy have been an incredible pair this week.

The palace is the seat of the Asantehene of Asanteman, as well as his official residence.

He was joined by Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog, Eddie Kadi, Ko-Jo Cue and members of his team. The visit preceded the shooting of the official video for ‘SORE’ remix.

In the early hours of Friday, January 1, 2021, the 2020 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist winner joined the Kumerican star to preview a remix of the song at the UPP Festival.

Well, these exclusive photos seen from their video shoot are an attestation to the fact that the video for ‘Sore’ will soon be out there for fans who are eager for the song to enjoy.

The remix we gather will also feature Kwesi Arthur, the CEO of the GroundUp Chale group.


Already, Yaw Tog’s original ‘Sore’ song has garnered over 1.3 Million views on YouTube and with the remix the views are set to go up.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

#PataMiller2021: Checkout all the glitz, glam & humor during Patapaa's wedding

#PataMiller2021: Checkout all the glitz, glam & humor during Patapaa’s wedding

4 days ago
2021 Music Prophecies: Shatta Wale, Yaw Sarpong and a young act on red alert!

2021 Music Prophecies: Shatta Wale, Yaw Sarpong and a young act on red alert!

4 days ago
Video Premiere: Hajia Bintu by Shatta Wale feat. Captan & Ara B

2020 Week 53: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Ishak Spark: An artistry that can't just be ignored

Ishak Spark: An artistry that can’t be ignored

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker