Global Reggae/Dancehall icon Sizzla Kalonji showers praises on Shatta Wale!

Sizzla recorded an entire video just to eulogize Shatta Wale

Global Reggae/Dancehall icon Sizzla Kalonji showers praises on Shatta Wale!
Global Reggae/Dancehall icon Sizzla Kalonji showers praises on Shatta Wale!

Probably due to his widespread promotions and works with Jamaican top record labels and artistes, Shatta Wale who is currently a household name in the Caribbean has been eulogized by Sizzla Kalonji.

Mr. Miguel Orlando Collins better known as Sizzla has dropped a video of himself showering praises on Shatta Wale. In the video the world music icon calls the African Dancehall King the leader of Ghana.

He continued to say Ghana is his ancestral home. He said these things as he managed to speak few Twi words. The video has caught the attention of the African Dancehall King and he replied accordingly.

Big respect to “@SizzlaKalonji for the shouts, I didn’t know you can speak our language. Ghana loves you same way, bless up” Shatta Wale responded.

