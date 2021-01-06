Emelia Brobbey turns 39 today!

Actress turned artiste and talkshow host, Emelia Brobbey, has received tons of well wishes as she turns 39 years old today, January 6, 2020.

The Ghanaian actress is well known for her roles in Kumawood movies and has become a household name in the country.

To mark the day, several of her colleagues, as well as her fans, have poured out heart-filled messages to celebrate Emelia Brobbey who turns 39 years today.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown in an Instagram post to celebrate Emilia wrote: “My PomPom you deserve all you wish for on your special day #hbd @emeliabrobbey

#liveLong #Brimm.”

Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing also had this to say “Happy birthday to my sis, screen goddess, supper star @emeliabrobbey”

Emelia shared an image of herself clad in a white outfit on her Instagram page with the caption: “It’s my birthday, and I’ve never felt more lucky to be alive. Can’t wait to see what the next year of my life has in store for me!”

The actress is not just known for her movie roles as she has a number of songs to her credit. Popular among them is “Fa me ko” which was released in 2019.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!