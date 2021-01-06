Celestine Donkor descends on “self-righteous” Christian media houses!

Known for her consistency in serving hit gospel songs for close to a decade, Celestine Donkor has vexed out her displeasure at certain Gospel media houses for ignoring her latest audiovisual, Thank You (Yedawase).

According to her, her latest song of gratitude aimed at appreciating God for his mercies throughout the past year has been criticized and denied airplay by certain Gospel media outfits due to the fact that it features two multiple award-winning secular artistes, Efya and Akwaboah.

In her defense, she asserted that how else would the Gospel message reach the ear of the numerous worldly fans of these two artistes, if she doesn’t strategically harness their talents for the propagation of the gospel.

Commenting under the long Facebook post she made was popular Christian radio show host, OB Nartey who questioned whether she was very sure it was because of the secular features.

Known to be one of the most renowned Christian radio show hosts in the nation’s capital, he was told it wasn’t necessarily a Christian song but a ‘thank you song for every side’ and he personally felt that it was already a good song without the features.







Nevertheless, OB Nartey consented to the fact that he plays the song on air not because of the features but because of the motive behind it.

Celestine’s post has since garnered so much attention and several comments mostly in support of her stance.

It would be instructive to note that two of the featured artistes branded as secular, that is, Akwaboah and Efya, have in one instance or the other, honored God through their artistry in a way that edified and ministered so much that an ignorant foreigner would have tagged them as very prominent Gospel artistes in Ghana.

One such instance for Efya was her 2019 VGMA stage performance and for Akwaboah, an entire praise medley released online with solid visuals.

What do you think of this age-long banter between the Christian community and secular entertainers especially in times as this where Ras Kuuku, Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Stonebwoy, among others have Gospel songs with the likes of MOGmusic, Yaw Sarpong, Bethel Revival Choir, among others?

