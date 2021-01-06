Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi still got the fire after decades!

Ghanaian music legends, Amakye Dede and Kojo Antwi have proven that they still own their mettle when it comes to thrilling a live audience.

They showed their class at the Bayview Village as they both performed for a combined time of close to four hours at the 2 Kings live in Concert.



The two co-headlined the maiden edition of the event organized by Bayview Village and powered by 360 productions.

The night began with some powerful performances from the Patchbay band and turned into a ‘jam’ when Andy Dosty took control of the DJ deck.



He kept the crowd charged up and on their feet, with his selections.



The concert began with ‘Mr. Music man’ Kojo Antwi, who appeared in a white overall for his first song performance.



He went on to perform for close to two hours, taking fans through all his popular catalog.

After Kojo Antwi came the show boy himself, Nana Amakye Dede. He also rocked the stage for two hours, getting the crowd on their feet throughout his set.

When it felt like Amakye Dede had zapped all the steam from the patrons, then appeared Stonebwoy to close the show as the special guest.

Stonebwoy gave off an electrifying performance that was reciprocated by the teaming fans who rushed in front of the stage to jam with him.

