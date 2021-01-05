We’ll stab & beat you to death – Amerado threatened on live radio!

Just days after laying out a claim to being the ‘Best Rapper’ in the game currently, Amerado has received a death threat on live radio by a caller identified as Paul.

The ‘Yete nsem’ crooner was in the studios of Accra-based Silver FM on January 4, 2020, to promote his new single titled ‘Best rapper’ where the phone lines were activated to receive shout-out from his fans.

Few minutes into the phone-in session, a man angrily called the studio to issue death threats to the rapper.

Among other threats, he vowed to stab Amerado anytime they cross paths.

“Tell Amerado that he is just a child. He is claiming to be the best rapper yet the likes of Eno Barony, Teephlow, and so on started this game before him. If he doesn’t take care we’ll gang up and beat him.

Anytime he steps in Kumasi, he won’t like what will happen to him. Because of his Yete nsem program, he thinks he has seen it all. We’ll stab him if he steps foot in Kumasi,” the young man fumed.

When asked by the radio host whether he is aware of the fact that his pronouncements could get him into trouble, the ‘unrepented caller’ still stood by his words.

Amerado’s ‘Best Rapper’ song seeks to highlight his rap prowess and creativity.

Highlighting his journey to rap music, successes, competition in the track, the ‘Twa so’ hitmaker said he currently bears the crown of Rhythmic African Poetry (RAP) in Ghana.

